Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:NATH opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
