Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

