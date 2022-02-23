National Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,717 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.