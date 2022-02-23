National Asset Management Inc. Buys 559 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

