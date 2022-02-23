National Asset Management Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

