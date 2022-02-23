National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.