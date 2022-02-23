National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $7,695,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

