National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 1.8%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.07. 1,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

NBGIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.75) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

