National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

In related news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

