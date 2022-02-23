National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

