National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
