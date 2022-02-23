National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NSA opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

