NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.18).

NWG opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.25) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 180.36 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

