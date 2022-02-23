NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,909. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

