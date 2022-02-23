NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.
Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 169,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,909. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About NatWest Group (Get Rating)
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
