Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Shares Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03.
About Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT)
