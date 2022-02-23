Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE NLS opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

