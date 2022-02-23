Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVTS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 1,118,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.