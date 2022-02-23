nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

