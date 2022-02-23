NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.NCR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.
NCR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,152. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NCR by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NCR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NCR by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
