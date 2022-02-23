NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.NCR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,152. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NCR by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NCR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NCR by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

