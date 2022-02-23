NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,034,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

