NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after buying an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after buying an additional 372,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTCT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

