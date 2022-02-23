Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 138 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.