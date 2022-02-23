Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.