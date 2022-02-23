Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

