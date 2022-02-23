Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

RJF stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

