Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.66. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $174.38 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

