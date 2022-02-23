Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

NYSE:TFII opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

