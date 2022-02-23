Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

