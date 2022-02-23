Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,075. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after purchasing an additional 141,160 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nevro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.