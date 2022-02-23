Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $5.63 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

