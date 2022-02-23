NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NexImmune stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. NexImmune has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $26.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

