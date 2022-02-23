NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
NexImmune stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. NexImmune has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $26.99.
NexImmune Company Profile
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexImmune (NEXI)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.