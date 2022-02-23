NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.11. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

