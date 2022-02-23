Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NXST opened at $176.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.05. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $185.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

