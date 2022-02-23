North American Construction Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

NOA stock opened at C$19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.60. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$13.00 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.71.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

