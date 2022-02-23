Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0788 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPIFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.