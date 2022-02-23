Northland Securities Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $275.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $410.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 82.66% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

RNG opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

