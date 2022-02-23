Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

