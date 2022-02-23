NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.96. NOV shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 91,374 shares.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

