Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NBY opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

About Novabay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

