NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

