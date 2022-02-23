Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 0.7%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 86,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 194,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of C$93.50 million and a PE ratio of -30.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72.

Get Nubeva Technologies alerts:

In other Nubeva Technologies news, Senior Officer Steve Perkins sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$34,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,705,387 shares in the company, valued at C$1,366,697.14.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in the cloud in North America. It offers Nubeva Prisms SSL/TLS decryption solution that decrypts cloud traffic and enables security teams to monitor network traffic and data in motion for threats; Netflow/IPFIX network protocols designed to collect IP traffic information enabling enterprises to determine the source and destination of traffic and to analyze traffic to identify the cause of congestion or to detect intrusion; and Nubeva Prisms Services Processor, a cloud-native packet processor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.