NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
Shares of NUVA stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 716,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,439. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.
NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
