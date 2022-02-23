NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 296.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 299.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 144,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 191,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.30. The stock had a trading volume of 608,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.