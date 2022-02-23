NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.31. 707,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,344,094. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.58. The company has a market cap of $578.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

