Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.86, but opened at 4.09. Offerpad shares last traded at 4.03, with a volume of 247 shares.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LL Funds LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Offerpad by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

