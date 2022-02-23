Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.86, but opened at 4.09. Offerpad shares last traded at 4.03, with a volume of 247 shares.
OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.00.
About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad (OPAD)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.