Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.22. 8,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.07. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.