ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

