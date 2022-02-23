OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

