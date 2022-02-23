OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ OSPN traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40.
In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
About OneSpan
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
