Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.93

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 1318232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
