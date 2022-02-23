Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.93

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 1318232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.