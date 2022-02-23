OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Featured Stories
