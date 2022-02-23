Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -825.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 65.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 101,509 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

