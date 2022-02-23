Orchid Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $161.68 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00110460 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.